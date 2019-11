"Hendl statt Handy" an indonesischen Schulen

(Bild: kein Anbieter/picturedesk.com/APA)

Download von www.picturedesk.com am 22.11.2019 (12:11). An Indonesian pupil holds a chick, given by local officials as part of a programme to wean schoolchildren off smartphones, in Bandung, West Java, on November 21, 2019. - Students in an Indonesian city are getting their very own baby chicks to raise as part of a bid -- dubbed "chickenisation" -- to wean them off smartphones. Some 2,000 palm-sized chicks are to be handed out to pupils in elementary and high schools across Bandung, about 150 kilometres southeast of the capital Jakarta, in the coming weeks. (Photo by TIMUR MATAHARI / AFP) - 20191121_PD2845 - Rechteinfo: Nur für redaktionelle Nutzung! - Editorial Use Only! Werbliche Nutzung nur nach Freigabe!