Hündin mit riesigem Tumor am Po ausgesetzt

Vietnam, Da Nang | 2019 05 20 | Nimo was abandoned on the streets of Da Nang, Vietnam by her family after developing a large tumor on her back end. Luckily for Nimo, a local girl found her wondering at a local market looking for food and water, put her in a transport cage, and brought her to our outreach program in Da Nang, which operates in collaboration with local charity PAWS for Compassion. FOUR PAWS funds a program which provides free spay/neuter services, rescue, and medical care.