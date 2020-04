20 mal was zum Lachen – Tierfotos gegen Heimkoller

(Bild: kein Anbieter/Animalpress)

PIC BY LISA KEE / CATERS NEWS - (PICTURED The upisde down owl) OWL-CH! An owl was left looking a right TWIT - after twisting its head completely upside down. The barmy bird was intrigued by the sound of a camera busily snapping away at her and began to twist her head in confusion. But rather than focus her attention elsewhere the owl, called Minerva, kept on going until her head flipped 180 degrees upside down. Owls have fixed eyes and cannot move in any direction so rely on rotating their heads as much as 270 degrees to see their surroundings. SEE CATERS COPY